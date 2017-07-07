Maru: Growing sustainable economy aim of new govt

GROWING a sustainable economy will be the aim of the new government, says Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry Richard Maru.

Maru was speaking during the National Development Bank’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Port Moresby yesterday. He said the government should support the bank more.

Maru, a former NDB managing director, said: “Our government did not keep up with the demand that NDB has in terms of funding. After five years and I’m not afraid to say this: When the government returns, one of the first things I will raise is that we should stop kidding ourselves.

“We should seriously fund Papua New Guineans. And if we can’t do it, let’s work around the reform programme and see NDB commercialised.”

He said the government had to be responsible for the small to medium enterprise sector.

“Growing a sustainable economy should be the aim of the new Government,” he said.

“We should have a shift in our priorities.

“Investment and growth in the SME sector will result in the development of other sectors as well.”

Maru said when people were economically empowered, the country would experience economic development.

