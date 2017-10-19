Maru hails EU backing of K2.6bil in 40 years

By HELEN TARAWA

THE European Union (EU) has provided K2.6 billion in aid to PNG in the last 40 years, Minister for Planning Richard Maru says.

Speaking at the EU open day yesterday in Port Moresby, Maru said EU provided PNG with huge markets for fisheries products.

“We and they have been able to build a refinery in England to refine PNG crude palm oil that‘s semi-processed in Kimbe to access markets that are available now in the European Union,” Maru said.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who wasn’t able to attend, Maru acknowledged the European Union and its member states for their support to PNG over the last 40 years.

“We value the relationship very much and we would like to see it grow and deepen and benefit us as equal partners.

“Our government is determined to encourage more EU firms to invest in the country, especially to access our raw materials and we are keen to process our raw materials into final products in PNG.

Maru said the Government would like to attract more fisheries-based companies to set up in PNG.

He said the other area was cocoa processing under joint venture arrangements with provinces and communities.

“We need to attract them to come and build their processing plants in PNG.

“Our government is extremely proud to be part of the celebration today. We’ve had a long, interesting and exciting journey in terms of our partnership and the way it’s evolved.

EU head of delegation Ambassador Ioannis Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos told The National that it was impossible to capture 40 years of partnership in just one exhibition.

“During the exhibition, I have learned a lot about what we do, and the impact that the projects supported by EU have had on the people and the communities,” he said.

“Where ever I visited in the country, people still remembered projects supported by Europe that affected their lives positively.

“This is the most-rewarding and motivating experience that I have had so far.

“We may be forgotten, workers may be forgotten, but the projects stay and still serve the people in this country.”

Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos said EU was regarded as a major donor in PNG and it was exciting to see how it had progressed over the last 40 years.

“It’s not only a typical donor partnership,” he said.

“We try to explore other areas such as economic cooperation, trade and investment.”

Giogkarakis-Argyropoulos said the EU also supported PNG in elections, implementation of Bougainville Peace Agreement, and climate change and environment.

Like this: Like Loading...