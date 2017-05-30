Maru leads by example

IT is troubling to hear that a sitting member of Parliament was attacked while visiting a certain part of his electorate to campaign and see his constituents.

Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru must be a resilient man as this is not the first time something of this nature has happened to him.

But like a man, who is deeply concerned about his people and the state of his electorate – Yangoru-Saussia – and the East Sepik province, Maru has chosen to face his detractors and those who question his policies and motives as their representative.

The fact that he visited the area he was attacked multiple times and been abused on those occasions speaks volumes for his character.

Here we have someone willing to roll up his sleeves and meet his people right at their door steps and address them regardless of the risk involved.

Politicians (candidates and sitting MPs) across Papua New Guinea will have their critics as well as their supporters.

No one is perfect and the adage that “you cannot please everyone all the time” is never truer than in politics and public office.

But surely there are more humane ways for the disgruntled individuals and groups to vent their anger or displeasure at something they see as unfair, unjust or a danger to their welfare.

According to the news report, Maru was attacked at a campaign rally in a remote village in the electorate last Friday.

The violence meted out was simply uncalled for and it shone a bad light on the district and in particular the Sause Local Level Government.

It did not matter that Maru was in the presence of two police officers nor that innocent members

of his party were abused physically and verbally by a mob of

people.

They destroyed the campaign stage and items such as posters, banners, decorations and the like in shameful scenes.

The attack prompted East Sepik provincial police commander superintendent Peter Philip to issue a warning to the people of Wyomungu village and anyone else out to cause trouble for candidates, that police would not tolerate that kind of behaviour.

“It is only in this area that the MP is attacked, not in the other areas of the electorate,” Philip said.

“But next time the MP is attacked in this area, the whole of the electorate will feel the full might of the police force.”

This type of behaviour is not isolated to this community as there have been reports over the previous weeks from around the country of similar behaviour exhibited apparently by people bent on intimidating and demeaning candidates.

What is worrying is that the agent provocateur in this instance was a senior provincial government employee.

Philip said he was disappointed and that the individual, whom one assumes would know better, saw fit to incite and/or encourage the thuggery and intimidation against a mandated leader.

If they were unhappy or felt aggrieved about a certain issue, they could have easily asked the MP to explain his policies or projects in the electorate.

Would that not have made more sense?

It is not as if the man they targeted had a questionable reputation or had been guilty of past misconduct.

Maru, a former head of the National Development Bank, has shown himself to be a competent parliamentarian and a stickler for principles and fairness.

Papua New Guineans applauded him for standing firm against regional trading partner Fiji on the huge trade imbalance between the two countries which favoured our Melanesian brothers.

Maru took it upon himself to hold his ground on demanding that Fiji loosen trade restrictions on PNG products such as the Ox and Palm corned beef and other products that were no different to what Fiji was allowed to import to PNG.

He would not back down or accept the excuses proffered by his Fiji counterpart as to the reason for the restriction.

He was not concerned about the risk of coming off as a belligerent individual who was jeopardising relations between the two countries.

hat did not matter to him.

His single-mindedness eventually won the day and Fiji was forced to change its tact.

Maybe Maru will not get any votes from the area in question which has shown nothing but contempt for him.

But the fact that he still wants to build that bridge is a lesson for everyone to learn from.

Like this: Like Loading...