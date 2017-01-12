Marum aiming high

By ISAAC LIRI

WINNING a finals match is the goal for Papua New Guinea Hunters coach Michael Marum this year.

The South Pacific Brewery-sponsored team has made the finals of the Queensland Intrust Super Cup twice (2015 and 2016) but the side is yet to win a playoff match.

The Hunters lost two finals matches in 2015 (they were beaten by the Townsville Blackhawks 26-12 and Ipswich Jets 28-12 in consecutive games), the year they first made the finals.

Last year they lost 18-12 to the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the opening week of the finals at the National Football Stadium.

The 43-year-old East New Briton knows that having a good start to the season will be the key to setting a good foundation for the team’s run to a finals berth.

But winning a Q-Cup playoff match would tick an important box and get them closer to winning a premiership.

“We have to win a finals game. It’s something we’ve yet to do. To do that first we have to get off to a good start again this year,” Marum said.

“If we can start off well then probably everything will work out for us. The start of the season is very important and our short term goal is to get off to a good start.”

Marum said the finals was a different type of football and his side had yet to be mentally ready for the challenge but he was hoping the 2017 season would be see them finally get that monkey off their back.

Marum nevertheless, looked on the bright side referring to last year as history which the team will have to learn from.

“I think we failed last year because of poor games at the end of the season. It was disappointing but we’ve moved on and we’re looking forward to the new season.

“But you know we want to make the finals again this year and that is our goal but first things first, we have to work hard on every game through the season,” he said.

Marum pointed out injury and suspensions would invariably play a role in the side’s fortunes but these were part and parcel of the game.

“Injury was a major concern and things just did not work out for us at the end but again it is always tough playing in the Intrust Super Cup and a lot of suspensions and injuries we have seen in the previous seasons have really affected us but after all it is all part of the game.”

Looking on the brighter side Marum said he was excited with the batch of players he had to work with for the 2017 season.

“I think this year we have a bit more size in our forward pack. Having a lighter forward pack was one of our major concerns last year which affected our defence and our attack in the middle,” Marum said.

“Now with the Albert brothers, Stanton and Wellington back in along with David Loko and Willie Minoga, their size and experience will be a big plus for us this season.”

