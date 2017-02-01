Marum the best man for the job

I READ about criticism and calls for change of coach for the PNG Hunters.

I respect the fact that fans and supporters of the Hunters have the freedom to say what they want but their calls should be constructive and justified to warrant such a change.

As a fan and great supporter of the Hunters, I must say that coach Michael Marum is a role model for young coaches in this country.

I acquired an Australian accredited level 2 coaching certificate and have had a stint in PRL coaching 1st grade.

I have proven and seen the benefits of learning the art of coaching at a higher level.

It so happen that Marum was the captain of my team Paga Panthers RLFC and was assisted by another great Leonard Tarum.

These two are now great coaches and advancing to the top of their field.

In the Australian level of rugby league there is always high intensity therefore fitness, speed, skill strength and intense football is essential ingredients.

Marum is still the best coach for the Hunters right now.

He is also the coach that the PNG Kumuls need for the forthcoming World Cup.

K.Guragu, Via email

