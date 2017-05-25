Marum discourages complacency despite table-topping act

By ISAAC LIRI

SITTING equal first on the Intrust Super Cup table is an achievement for the PNG Hunters but coach Michael Marum is not celebrating just yet.

Being in the top-two of Queensland Rugby League’s leading competition with 18 points from eight wins, two losses and a bye, Marum said there was more work to be done despite their strong position. The Hunters are on equal points with the Redcliffe Dolphins but are in second place on points for-and-against.

“Topping the ladder is good but we really don’t want to look at it that way with any excitement because we know it’s a long season (11 more games to go) and in the past two seasons, we’ve always been up there in the top four so I think we should look at it as something regular.

“We are focusing on one game at a time and we don’t want our players to be thinking that everything’s okay when we are up there on the ladder because we want to work hard week-in, week-out,” Marum said.

As round 12 approaches with the Q-Cup in mid-season, Marum said they had accomplished their first goal of the season of getting at least eight wins from the first 11 rounds.

“We’ve already achieved our first goal of getting eight wins from 10 games so we just have to maintain it and focus on every game that’s before us,” Marum said.

He said in the meantime there was intense competition for spots in the team each week which meant every player was required to do their best all the time.

