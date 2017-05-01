Marum eyes Gela Mosby for Kumuls

By JACK AMI

KUMULS coach Michael Marum is keen to call up Northern Pride flyer Gideon Gela Mosby for the 2017 World Cup campaign.

Torres Strait islander is regarded as one of the fastest players in the NRL and has represented Australia at junior level.

Marum said the PNGRFL would look into his eligibility for PNG.

Another North Queensland player has already represented PNG on multiple occasions is Ray Thompson, whose mother is from Mabadawane, Western province.

Marum made his intentions known during the Hunters-Pride press conference on Saturday.

“We’re interested in having him (Gela Mosby) play for us but are still in investigating his eligibility,” Marum said.

“We’re hoping he gets cleared so he can play for PNG. If he’s cleared we’ll take him on board.

“We’re looking at Australia-based players that are eligible for PNG,” Marum said.

Pride coach Ty Williams said Gela Mosby had the right attitude and was a great competitor.

“Gideon has a lot of talent and I hope he’s cleared and available to play for PNG.”

Gela Mosby said that he had ties to Western province through his grandparents.

