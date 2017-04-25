Marum heaps praise on Hunters

By HUXLEY LOVAI

THE PNG Hunters returned home yesterday with the Kokoda Cup in hand after their resounding 42-6 defeat of Intrust Super Cup champions the Burleigh Bears on Sunday.

The South Pacific Brewery-sponsored team put in a masterclass performance in defence, restricting the Bears to a single try in the first-half.

Coach Michael Marum praised the team’s efforts in shutting out the champions during the competition’s Anzac Day round.

“We haven’t played good footy in a while, so it was good to see the boys playing well all throughout the match, against defending premiers Burleigh Bears,” Marum said.

“Our defence was outstanding, allowing us to dominate for most of the game.

“We made it hard for the Bears to attack, because we also dominated possession of the ball,” Marum said

In attack though, it was the in-form Adex Wera who put the Bears’ defence to shame with his four tries in the match.

This puts the red-hot Wera’s tally at seven tries in five games.

Commenting on Wera’s scoring spree, Marum credited the centre’s determination in playing through with a minor groin injury that restricted his time in training last Friday.

“He is picking up his form now, with his four tries.

“He also assisted with the last try, flicking a pass to Karo Kauna Jr to score in the corner.

“Overall, his defensive effort as well was outstanding,” Marum said.

Another highlight of the Hunters performance was the combination of five-eight Ase Boas and Wera.

The duo were able to exploit the gaps in the Bears tiring defence with success.

“Ase is controlling all the plays and Adex is the right man to have by his side. Adex has got speed, and is a really powerful runner,” Marum said

Looking forward to the Kumul’s Test match against the Cook Islands in May, Marum who is also the national team coach, said that the final team would be announced after the round 9 game against Northern Pride on Saturday, April 29, at the National Football Stadium.

“We will have another selection meeting, looking at players injuries,” he said.

“Basically I have an idea of which players will make the Test team by next weekend.”

