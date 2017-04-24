Marum needs to bring back Hunters’ big guns

It’s the fourth campaign for the SP Hunters in race to win a premiership in the Intrust Super cup competition.

The teams form and performance at the moment is somewhat very poor compare to the last three seasons.

At the start of every season, Hunters used to be very competitive and hard team to beat, however that is not the case this season.

This season’s starts off with win and lose scenario with loses that shows big margin defeats.

Contributing factor to this poor performance, which most supporters always complain about, is the dropping of best players in the

likes of Adam Korave, Timothy Lomai, Brandy Peter and Benjamin Hetra.

All of these players mentioned are impact players in their respect positions.

These players are truly the pride of the supporters and sponsors.

It’s easy for coach (Micheal Marum) to assess players and drop them for fitness or whatever reasons but it will take more time for the new players to get used to the system and eventually grab a premiership win in tuff competitions like Intrust Super Cup.

We cannot continue to drop

players on grounds that are assessable and manageable, especially when the old players are already hitting the edge of winning a premiership.

Bring back the BIG GUNS and they will make PNG proud.

Hayne smith

Hunters Fan

