Marus plans to set up mobile university

HIGHER education Minister Francis Marus plans to establish a mobile university in Bialla for West New Britain.

The Talasea MP said the university students from the province would be able to access university courses online from any university nationally.

He said feasibility studies have been carried out by the Department of Higher Education and Research, Science and Technology last year to venture into this initiative and make it come to fruition.

Speaking at a community at Galai One in the Mosa local level government last weekend, Marus said the willpower to excel and succeed was imprinted in every heart from the moment one was born.

As minister responsible for higher education, Marus said his priorities included;

Access and spaces for education;

equity and fairness in selection into higher education institutions; and,

Quality outcomes to produce world class education quality.

To achieve the third key priority, he said his Talasea district office would fund as many classrooms to ensure the learning environment was conducive for students.

Galai which is home to Marus, will soon be witnessing the establishment of its very own four-in-one double classroom for the first time among other projects.

Marus said Galai Primary School was close to his heart because that was where he started his early education.

The gathering also highlighted his intention to promote the power of forgiveness as the best option for unity seeing his reconciliation with family and relatives from the community.

Like this: Like Loading...