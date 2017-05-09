Masiu cautions candidates against defamation when campaigning

A MEMBER of Parliament has cautioned candidates in his electorate to campaign fairly and not resort to defaming others.

Timothy Masiu cautioned candidates running for the South Bougainville seat to be mindful of making unfounded and defamatory remarks when campaigning.

Masiu issued the statement on Tuesday after receiving reports of defamatory remarks being made by certain candidates about him and other candidates as they hit the road to campaign.

He said such comments to smear his name and that of the other candidates by certain candidates was uncalled for and those responsible may end up in court for defamation of character.

He called on candidates to educate the people on what they were standing for and what they would do to develop the electorate as well as support the Bougainville Government in its quest for referendum and independence.

“It was very sad to hear of learned candidates playing dirty in their campaigns and I question if they are genuine in standing for this election,” Masiu said.

“I also heard stories that some candidates were standing not to win but to get money from political parties they were aligning themselves with.”

He said it was cheating and very unprofessional.

Masiu said candidates doing this should immediately step down because they were not fit to become leaders at the highest level.

Like this: Like Loading...