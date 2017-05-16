Masiu continues his duty as elected MP during campaign

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu is continuing to carry out his duty as the elected representative of the people during the campaign period.

He has been opening new classrooms and staff quarters in government and church-run education institutions, visiting schools and meeting the people in Buin, Siwai and Bana who had invited him.

Masiu said he highly valued the time he was spending with the people because it gave him the opportunity to educate them on important issues including the Bougainville referendum.

“I will still occupy the seat as the MP for South Bougainville and will be defending the seat,” he said.

Masiu congratulated the people for their foresight in electing a leader who is bringing changes which are impacting their lives.

He told the people that good leadership was the result of the good and wise decision they made to elect quality and visionary leaders, who are working hard to deliver goods and services.

Like this: Like Loading...