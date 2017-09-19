Masiu offers help to landowner group to find investor

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu has given the Tonolei Integrated Landowners Association (Tila) two weeks to decide on his offer to help find an investor or go it alone.

Masiu gave the ultimatum at a meeting with the association members in Arawa last week after the executives back-tracked on their plea for the member to help them identify and secure a genuine investor to finance the development of the Tonolei Integrated Development Project.

Masiu expressed anger that despite their demand for him to find an investor as a matter of priority, the association executive back-tracked and insisted that they still preferred the involvement of the present investor who had allegedly failed to deliver for seven years.

Masiu told the association that he had a genuine and reputable investor on standby and ready to talk with the landowners but needed the association’s approval.

He said: “I am ready to help you financially but you must wake to yourselves now.

“People have taken you on a ride for seven years.

“That is why there hasn’t been any development.

“It appears that there is misunderstanding and mistrust, and I urge you to put your differences aside.

“The people have suffered long enough and I do not want them to be left behind so I am giving you two weeks to reach a decision and come back to me.

“I want you to have the best so I must be straight with you.”

Masiu offered to help the executives register an incorporated land group which he said was paramount for any project

development involving landowners.

