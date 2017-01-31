Masiu urges ABG to assess earhquake damage

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu is urging the Autonomous Bougainville Government administration to carry out an assessment quickly on damage from a recent earthquake.

Bougainville was shaken by an 8.0 magnitude earthquake that was located 40km west of Panguna last week.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of East New Britain. Masiu urged the administration to assess and confirm reports of damage so that those needing assistance were identified and assisted.

Masiu said he was saddened to learn of the death of two young children in Buin district in his South Bougainville electorate and conveyed his condolences to the immediate families and relatives of the deceased. Government officials in Buin have visited Porubi village and confirmed that two children, aged 13 or 14, were buried in a landslide triggered by the earthquake and up to 15 other younger children received injuries when they were hit by falling rocks and trees by the eathquake.

Porubi village is located in a mountainous area of Buin and can be reached only by foot.

A team of government officials and policemen went into the village on Wednesday to deliver food assistance and confirmed damages to homes and food gardens.

There have also been reports of widespread damage to homes, food gardens and water sources in Torokina, Bana and Siwai.

Government officials in the three districts have also been tasked to carry out assessments.

Masiu’s office has provided food assistance to the people who have been digging up the debris to try and retrieve bodies of the deceased since Monday.

He has pledged relief assistance after proper assessments have been done to the villages affected by the earthquake.

