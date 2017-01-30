Masters programme to start in Feb

THE University Of Technology’s executive master of business administration (EMBA) programme will start on Feb 27 for mid-career professionals.

The programme is aimed at increasing the standards of MBA graduates in the country to be competitive among other universities in the world.

It was introduced in 2013 under the Department of Business studies with a curriculum designed to be in line with equivalent international EMBA programmes.

Executive MBA programme director Dr Wise Mainga said the programme is offered to managers from various business houses giving them a chance to be exposed to content that is covered by top Graduate Business Schools in the world like Harvard, Wharton, Insead, Kellog, Chicago Booth, that significantly broadens students perspectives and skills in practise.

Mainga said the programme created a link between the academia and business industries which also required the program me to be up-to-date, internationally recognised, fulfilling skill sets that industry and business need at the top management levels.

“Our vision is to see more and more of our Unitech EMBA graduates progress to higher levels of their respective organizations, playing a significant role as ‘captain’ of industry/business, the public sector, and in international organizations,” he said.

“We will be adding value to Papua New Guinea and South Pacific economies by contributing to upgrading top management talent, required to steer our organisations to higher levels of efficiencies needed to be internationally competitive in a globalised world of business.

