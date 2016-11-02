MAT stages Shakespear’s comedy production

MORESBY Arts Theatre (MAT) is staging a production of William Shakespeare’s comedy The Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Theatre marketing officer Greg Clough said they had nine more shows to go.

Clough invited people living in Port Moresby to attend the theatre production.

“Port Moresby was enchanted last Saturday and Sunday by the magical appearance of fairy kings and queens, elves and hobgoblins,” he said.

“They held a merry gathering at the Moresby Arts Theatre for a sparkling production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Comprising a cast of Papua New Guineans and expatriates, Shakespeare’s famous comedy brought laughter, smiles and mirth to children and adults alike.”

A feature of the play is the use of traditional Papua New Guinea music and rhythms.

Clough said the play featured mischievous imps and elves, jealous fairy kings and envious fairy queens, star-crossed lovers, dukes and duchesses, magic spells, sleeping potions, enchanted forests, and a troupe of country bumpkin minstrels.

“A major feature of the MAT production will be the adaptation of music to PNG sounds and instruments,” he said.

“Pixies, fairies, kings and queens will beat rhythms on garamuts and kundus.

“Imps, elves and goblins will blow hauntingly on kuakumbas and the ivilikokos pipes of Pan.”

For further information, contact MAT vice president Bob Stanley at vicepresident@moresbyartstheatre.org.

