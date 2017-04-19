Mataio obtains football coaching accreditation B-licence

SOCCER coach Percy Mataio is now a fully-accredited B-License coach after completing a two-week course in Fiji recently.

The Milne Bay man thanked Papua New Guinea Football Association for giving him the opportunity to attend the course which he said would definitely impact on his job and desire to help member associations around the country to greater heights.

“I am privileged and honoured to be one of several local coaches who are coaching in different levels of competition in the country. It is not easy to get recognised at this level, however I have made the most of my opportunity.” Mataio said he was learning things he never knew about football in the area of coaching.

“I am happy with the knowledge I am acquiring here. It is a refreshing experience. I am happy that I took the bold step to be part of this rewarding coaching course.

“My objectives now are to enhance the coaching level in Papua New Guinea and work towards the coach education programme to help member associations around the country to understand the basic knowledge of the coaching process,” Mataio said.

He is confident that the development of coaches in the member associations will come easier with the knowledge of the B-Licence he acquired.

“The best form of assistance we can give to our local coaches is to impart what we have learnt so they can be empowered to continue to help players develop,” he said.

