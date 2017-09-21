Matava promises growth in ENB

EAST New Britain’s newly appointed administrator Wilson Matava has promised to take the province forward to achieve its development priorities with support from development partners and state agencies.

In a meeting with the Minister for Public Service Elias Kapavore and Department of Personnel Management Secretary John Kali in Kokopo this week, Matava also thanked Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, and the minister and secretary for having confidence in his ability to lead the provincial administration in the next four years.

Matava was acting in the position for the past four years until recently when Kapavore pushed for his appointment to be made permanent.

“I will try my best in forming my team to take the province forward with the support of development partners and other line agencies,” Matava said.

Kali, when congratulating Matava on his appointment, joked that “everyone has been acting in Hollywood” for four years.

Acting Governor Cosmas Bauk said Matava’s appointment has given a level of confidence among public servants and the provincial assembly would be recommending some heads to roll because ENB has dipped in its standing in terms of development indicators.

