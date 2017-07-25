Matava wants MPs to work together for good of ENB

ACTING provincial administrator for East New Britain Wilson Matava has called on the five elected MPs to work together for the good of the province.

He said during the declaration of the new governor Nakikus Konga on Friday that it was important for the MPs to have a common goal. “It is time for all our leaders to stand together and work for the good of East New Britain,” Matava said.

“We will only move forward if we have leaders that stand together.”

The five are Konga, Pomio MP Elias Kapavore (People’s National Congress), Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat (Melanesian Liberal Party), Gazelle MP Jelta Wong (United Resource Party) and Kokopo MP Emil Tamur (People’s Progress Party).

“If there are economic challenges, I know ENB and its leaders with their experiences put together will continue to be the signpost for development in the country,” Matava said.

He commended the New Guinea Ireland assistant commissioner police Supt Anthon Billie and acting police commander Joseph Tabali for the security provided in ENB.

“It has been a challenge in the conduct of election but with the declaration of the governor, it was a sign of ENB concluding well,” he said.

Matava commended all who have put their efforts and resources together in supporting the election at ENB.

Like this: Like Loading...