Materials for homes

EVERY family in Unggai-Bena district, Eastern Highlands, will receive 20 sheets of 12-foot roofing iron each under the district’s rural housing scheme.

Unggai-Bena MP Benny Allan told the heads of the families that those with one wife would receive 20 sheets, those with two wives 40 sheets and those with three wives 60 sheets.

“A district family unit survey team is currently collecting data,” Allan, who is Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, said.

“Those identified will start receiving roofing irons sheets.”

Unggai-Bena district chief executive officer Jonathan Resis

confirmed that more than 50 chain-saws had arrived to mill timber.

“Timbers milled will be used to build permanent houses for family units that receive roofing iron, ridge caps and gutters,” Resis said.

“Each family unit in Ungai, Lower and Upper Bena LLG will benefit from the district’s rural housing scheme.”

Unggai and Upper Bena LLG presidents Emmanuel Kendaura and John Mipo thanked Allan and the district administration for the initiative to improve the standard of living for the people of Unggai-Bena.

Kendaura challenged the people to take ownership of the services reaching them and stop tribal fights

