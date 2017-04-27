Maximise coconut production, says official

EXPORTS of processed coconut products maximise value-adding opportunities, according to the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community executive director Uron Salum.

Salum told The National that there was more revenue to be made from the global demand for processed coconut products as compared to copra.

He said there had been a steady decline in the number of coconut trees in PNG and more should be planted.

“Copra was and still is the main export for PNG when it comes to coconut while also supporting so many of our people. But there is great demand from mainly western markets for processed coconut products,” Salum said.

“For instance the export price for virgin coconut oil that is processed is so much higher as compared to raw copra that we export.

“PNG needs to look into processing coconut for export as with copra, we are only making use of only 5 per cent of the true potential of this palm.

“At the moment Papua New Guinea has about 200 hectares of coconut area which is small comparatively.

“And about half of that amount is not producing coconuts as they are past 40 to 50 years old. There is a need to replant coconut.”

Salum said Papua New Guinea should collaborate with Indonesia to maximise the coconut subsector of agriculture.

