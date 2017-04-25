Mayawala win crown

By HENRY MORABANG

PORT Moresby-based basketball team, Mayawala claimed their maiden National Souths Basketball Championship title with a 42-35 win over Reunion Souths early yesterday morning.

Reunion Souths’ hopes of winning the championship in their second attempt came unstuck as the Moses Lune-led side maintained a steady lead in the final at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre, which tipped off at 12.20am yesterday.

The Bernard Elavo-coached team picked up K15,000 in prize money and the Petroleum Resources Kutubu-sponsored NSBL trophy while Reunion Souths settled for K7000.

Skipper Lune said he was proud of his side, who shot out to a 10-0 lead in the opening three minutes of the first-half.

That lead cushioned Mayawala against the inevitable fight back and Lune’s side went into the halftime break in the lead at 30-20 after an entertaining first 20 minutes.

Mayawala capped off an impressive three-day tournament in which they remained unbeaten all the way to the final after topping pool A.

Lune promised that his side would be back to defend their title next year in Mendi or Ialibu, Southern Highlands. Mayawala had to weather a storm in the second-half, with Kevin Teme’s Reunion Souths pushing them hard down the home stretch.

In the playoffs, defending men’s champion Usano Sura from Kutubu were knocked out of finals contention by Uni Souths.

However, Uni Souths were eliminated by eventual runners-up Reunion Souths. In the women’s final, Moi Muri’s Kutubu Lakers defended their crown, seeing off Sumale 45-34 in another tense final on Sunday night. Kutubu received K15,000 and the women’s shield.

Led by Cindy Mary Elavo, Quinnie Komane and player-of-thematch, Dorothy Apa, the Lakers never look threatened from the start to the final buzzer.

At halftime, Lakers led 23-16 but the women from Sembirigi got their second wind and looked to finish strongly over the experienced Lakers. Sumale, who had pipped Joefree 50-49 to make the final, were led by player-of-the-tournament Joy Kauta, Jacklyn Tueri, Anita Adu, Joyce Hone — until fouled out —and Namsi Tom.

They put the Lakers under constant pressure in the second half of the match but an inability to keep the scoreboard ticking over meant the Lakers always never relinquished the lead.

