Mayor calls for more support for village court system

By HELEN TARAWA

COMMUNITY Justice Services Centres in the five local level governments of the Ijivitari district are a big boost for the people of Northern, Popondetta Mayor Norman Ivahupa says.

Speaking at the presentation of funding assistance by the Ijivitari District Development Authority to the Department of Justice and Attorney-General last week, Ivahupa acknowledged Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and the other founding fathers of the country for establishing the village court system.

“There is total peace and good order in the communities, trying to integrate the West Minister system with our traditional system and I believe we must empower village courts,” Ivahupa said.

“When such programmes as the Community Justice Services Centres are rolled out in districts, there is order in the communities.

“We are so thankful for the support of the Department of Justice and Attorney-General and other development partners.”

Ijivitari District Development Authority chief executive officer Joseph Mokada said law and justice sector programmes and activities brought about changes in the province.

“We’ve seen the consultation and networking with the government and we are interested in whatever you are doing,” Mokada said.

“Law and justice is one of the priority areas in Ijivitari district because of the problems in the communities, villages and rural areas.

“Law and order has spread to the villages and communities and in Northern, in the Higaturu Oil

Palm area, there are multi-ethnic groups and social problems have escalated.

“We want the system established in the villages and communities so people can take ownership.

“Our main task now is to support your programmes to get capacity-building and infrastructure right into the wards, signifying government presence.”

Acting chairman of the Ijivitari District Development Authority and Safia LLG president Henry Saofe said authority was working to serve the bulk of rural population through village courts.

“By seeing the development happening, we agreed to support the authority where they can help us to build infrastructure,” Saofe said.

“We have a lot of issues and we appreciate the current government for helping us through this department and we want our people to respect the government presence in the community.”

