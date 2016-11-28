MBP focuses on implementing new syllabus

MILNE Bay has used provincial funds to purchase copies of Bilum Books for 100 selected elementary schools.

The objective is to make sure the new Standards-Based English Syllabus is properly implemented so that literacy levels within the province will be improved.

Elementary teachers are now required to teach English as a subject and the National Department of Education has produced a new Standards-Based English Syllabus for Elementary Schools.

Bilum Books are aligned with that syllabus and the publishers are running free workshops to show teachers how to use the new Standards-Based resources to implement the new syllabus.

The following two-day workshops were organised by Joseph Tau, SPA Basic Education, MBP education division, in consultation with Ray O’Farrell from Bilum Books for the following – Alotau Urban District, Suau, Huhu, Maramatana, Kiriwina South, and Kiriwina North between Nov 7-24.

These workshops are practical teaching workshops that demonstrate how to teach phonics and common words at each grade level: Elementary Prep, Elementary One and Elementary Two, using the books that the Provincial Education Division has supplied to the selected schools.

The following workshops have been completed:

Alotau Urban: Alotau Elementary School (host school), Daga Elementary School, KB Mission Elementary School, Goilanai Elementary School, Lelehoa Elementary School, Nigila Elementary School, Saga Elementary School;

Suau: Padipadi Elementary School (host school), Suau Elementary School, Sibalai Elementary School, Sapauli Elementary School, Takwatakwai Elementary School, Laba Elementary School, Bonabona Elementary School, Modewa Elementary School, Baibaisiga Elementary School, Boyou Elementary School;

Huhu – Divinai Elementary School (host school), Ladava Elementary School, Maiwara Elementary School, Numadiwidiwina Elementary School, Lelehoa Elementary School, Wagawaga Elementary School, Kilakilana Elementary School, Ramaga Elementary School, Bubuleta Elementary School, Wadobuna Elementary School Walalaia Elementary School, Upatau Elementary School, Waema Elementary School, Labe Elementary School, Hagita Elementary School, Giligili Elementary School, Gwavili Elementary School, Gamadomdom Elementary School Naura Elementary School, Kapurika Elementary School, Siasiada Elementary School, Ataata Elementary School, Salima Elementary School, Mila Elementary School, Gelemalia Elementary School, Kwakevela Elementary School; and,

Maramatana – Garuahi Elementary School (host school), Didiwaga Elementary School, Lavora Elementary School, Topura Elementary School, Guga ES, Awayama Elementary School, Huttuna Elementary School, Porotona Elementary School, Yabowa Elementary School, Wamawamana Elementary School, East Cape Elementary School, Nuakata Elementary School, Ibulai Elementary School, Wagohuhu Elementary School and Haliwau Elementary School.

