MCC supporting clan

THE Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd says it is committed to the Ramu project memorandum of understanding to deliver services to the project’s landowners.

The developer of the nickel and cobalt project said some of the commitments included business opportunities, school fee and health subsidies and agriculture support scheme.

During a Christmas event last month, company’s vice-president Wang Baowen said despite the financial deficit and other project challenges, the company would deliver what was required of it under the memorandum.

He said the company had also committed its resources to building bridges, roads, classrooms and health clinics, deliver roofing iron and provide agriculture trainings.

Wang said in the past couple of years, the economic conditions within and outside of the country were unfavourable and the company faced many challenges.

Wang urged landowners to support the project.

“While we remain committed to our principles, we urge the landowners to support the project,” he said.

“At the end of the day, our destination is same – to encourage more investments, create more employment and business opportunities and create a modern and prosperous community.”

Landowner Association chairman of Maigari, Peter Tai thanked Ramu NiCo for coming through the tough economic conditions in 2016.

Saud said the landowners understood the challenges the company faced and were prepared to support the project.

