MCC a vital partner: Aloi

MADANG provincial administrator Daniel Aloi says RamuNiCo Management (MCC), the operator of the Ramu nickel mine, is an important development partner in the province.

Aloi received K10,000 from RamuNiCo president Wang Jicheng as the company’s contribution to the hosting of the Madang business summit today in Madang town.

The business summit is organised by the Ramu Development Foundation, a project management unit of the Madang provincial government.

Wang said as a big investor in Madang province, RamuNiCo was happy to participate at the investment summit to share its experience.

