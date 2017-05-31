McLay denies negative quotes about power outages in report

LAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Alan McLay says he thinks the power supply to the city is “good” compared to previous years.

McLay said this yesterday when The National asked him about the prolonged power outages in the city on Sunday night and on Monday morning and the impact on business houses in the city.

McLay ridiculed a report in the Post Courier yesterday quoting him as saying the outages have become a norm again and there was no improvement in power generation last year.

“Don’t quote or write anything from that (newspaper) report,” McLay said.

“I am not happy with it (report),” he said.

“I did not talk to any reporter yesterday (Monday),” McLay said.

“They have quoted something I have said a long time ago,” he said.

McLay said generally there was an improvement in power supply to Lae compared to previous years.

He said when the blackout happened on Sunday and Monday he did not receive any concerns from members of the chamber.

McLay said the outages were sporadic and did not have any serious impact on businesses and their operations.

PNG Power Limited in a statement advised that it was carrying out load-shedding exercise.

