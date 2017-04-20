McLay: Important roads require reconstruction

By MARK HAIHUIE

SEVERAL important roads require reconstruction to allow for a more conducive environment for business operations in Lae, according to Lae Chamber of Commerce Inc. president Alan McLay.

He told The National that while the road network in the city had improved over the years, there were a number of vital roads that still needed attention.

“In reality the road network in Lae is far better today than it was five or six years ago,” he said.

“With the Lae road restoration programme and especially the cementing of most of the arterial roads in Lae, traffic moves quicker and more efficiently with less problems than before when the roads were an absolute disgrace.

“Vehicles are now able to operate with less breakdowns and don’t need early replacement.

“Deliveries are speedier and there are less criminal hold-ups.

“The city is cleaner with less dust equating to less respiratory illnesses (for employees).

“However, the programmed reconstruction of the Milfordhaven Road with associated road had not taken place yet.

“Milfordhaven road remains to be one of the busiest arterial roads in the nation, yet it is in dreadful condition. That this road is at all trafficable is due mainly to the Chamber of Commerce organising equipment and contractors to simply grade, fill with suitable road base and roll it from time to time.

“The completion of the four-lane highway from Bugandi and the Wau turnoff has really made a difference to the trip up the highway, especially when driving to Nadzab.

“The recent awarding of a contract for stage two of this road to the Yalu Bridge couldn’t have happened sooner. This section is now breaking up badly and will suffer even worse when the wet season starts in earnest this year.”

