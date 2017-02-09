Mead is All Stars fullback

KUMULS captain David Mead is set to play fullback for the World All Stars in this weekend’s pre-season representative rugby league game against the Indigenous All Stars.

The 28-year-old, whose representative resume includes nine Test matches for Papua New Guinea and two City-Country Origin games for NSW Country and led PNG to a 24-22 win over Fiji in last May’s Pacific Test, will make his debut in the No.1 jersey for the NRL All Stars fixture after missing out the Auckland Nines last week.

He was initially picked on the wing but was shifted to the custodial role by coach Mal Meninga after first choice Jarryd Hayne picked up a knee injury in the Auckland tournament.

Port Moresby-born Mead will play alongside Kumul teammate Nene Macdonald, who made his All Stars debut last year.

The annual fixture against Laurie Daley’s Indigenous All Stars is scheduled for 8pm on Saturday at the MacDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Eleven other players will also make their World debuts in the seventh All Stars clash: Mitchell Moses (Tigers), Jake Friend (Roosters), Jordan McLean (Storm), Gavin Cooper (Cowboys), Ryan Campbell-Gillard, Bryce Cartwright (Panthers), Sione Mata’utia (Knights), Sam Lisone (Warriors), Moses Mbye (Bulldogs), Tepai Moeoa (Eels) and Jordan Turner (Raiders).

Aside from Hayne’s withdrawal, six players from the initial side picked last December were dropped because of injuries and club commitments.

Despite the side having gone through many changes, the annual fixture is still important for the players with Indigenous stars Johnathan Thurston and Greg Inglis backing the game as a crucial part of the NRL calendar for its impact in indigenous communities and for promoting cultures.

The match will also mark Mead’s first game in 2017.

World All Stars: 1 David Mead, 2 Akuila Uate, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Jarrod Croker, 5 Nene Macdonald, 6 Mitchell Moses, 7 Moses Mbye, 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Jake Friend, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Bryce Cartwright, 13 Tepai Moeroa; Interchange: 14 Damien Cook, 15 Paul Vaughan, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Mitch Aubusson, 18 Sione Mata’utia, 20 Jordan Turner, 21 Chris McQueen.

Indigenous All Stars: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Blake Ferguson, 3 Greg Inglis, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Johnathan Thurston, 7 Ash Taylor, 8 Ryan James, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Andrew Fifita, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Kyle Turner. Interchange: 14 LeilaniLatu, 15 Latrell Mitchell, 16 Aidan Sezer, 17 Tyrone Peachey, 18 Tyrone Roberts, 19 Bevan French, 20 Chris Smith.

Like this: Like Loading...