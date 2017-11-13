Meauri referred to public prosecutor

THE Ombudsman Commission has referred acting Defence Secretary Trevor Meauri to the Public Prosecutor for alleged misconduct in office.

Chief Ombudsman Commission Michael Dick and Ombudsman Richard Pagen said in a statement that the referral was now with Public Prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin to decide whether to prosecute or not.

“The Ombudsman Commission conducted an investigation and has granted Meauri a right to be heard which he responded to,” the statement said.

“And having deliberated on the matter, (the OC) has determined that there is a prima facie case” to answer.

No details have been given.

The commission said it had notified Meauri of its decision as required under Section 20 (2) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

