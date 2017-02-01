Mechanics undergo wheel alignment training

SIX mechanics from a nationally-owned trucking company underwent a week’s training on wheel alignment using a laser system.

The Mapai Transport staff, including a female employee, were taken through the fundamentals of using laser to align wheels.

The training on truck laser alignment and in-pit axle correction was facilitated by Bruce Reilly of Truck Align whose company has been specialising in vehicle alignment and balancing products and services in Australia since 1977.

Group chief executive officer for Mapai Transport, Kevin Christie, said the company serviced the trucks as best as they could to cope with the conditions of the country’s roads. With this system of checking its vehicle’s operational capabilities, Mapai can provide better services to its clients.

Christie said Mapai brought in the new laser wheel alignment equipment which was the first for the country. And also brought in a company that knows how to use the equipment well.

“Bringing in the experts and offering training to our staff enables us to operate in the best way,” Christie said.

“This will enable our trucks to be in the forefront with customers getting better services.”

Reilly said with his experience he has machines in 26 countries.

“The alignments are more likely to get out quickly on these (PNG) roads with big holes and so on. So alignments need to be checked more regularly in a country like this,” he said.

“Having equipment here Mapai got the mechanics trained to see improvements including on-road safety to save engines, fuel, and tyres.

“And also have happier drivers comfortably steering and handling vehicles correctly.”

Reilly said his company has given Mapai a 10-year warranty on the equipment.

He promised to visit the company in two week’s time to give the staff more hands-on training.

