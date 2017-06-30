Media council to seek legal opinion on cybercrime law

THE Media Council will seek a legal opinion on how the Cybercrime Act has the potential to affect freedom of expression.

“There was no government consultation with the media industry when the legislation was first mooted before its enactment last August,” council president Alexander Rheeney said.

He said that the council supported laws against identity theft, pornography, cyberbullying, cyber extortion, and cyber attack, but was concerned with some sections that may infringe on people’s rights.

“Two legal experts with no cost to the council will study section 46 of the Constitution on freedom of expression and provide an opinion on how the 2016 Cybercrime Act will impact the rights of citizens,” Rheeney said.

“The 2017 general election opens up the opportunity to the council and the media industry to lobby for changes to the legislation, when the new national parliament get elected.”

