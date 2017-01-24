Media freedom key: O’Neill

By LUKE KAMA

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says media freedom is the “cornerstone” of a democratic society which the Government continues to promote at all levels of the community.

He said it was important that citizens must exercise respect and responsibility when enjoying media freedom.

“It is good to encourage debate and freedom of speech but, of course, it comes with responsibility,” O’Neill said.

“What we say and do must be based on facts.”

O’Neill said the general election this year would be exciting for the media industry.

“The recent discussions that are taking place, especially in the social media, is indicating to us that the media continues to play a vital role in the way we disseminate information to our people,” he said.

“It must be professionally articulated to the community and the people so we continue to discuss and address issues affecting our society in politics, economics, governance, and other sectors.”

O’Neill said false and fabricated stories were not good for the country.

“It is dangerous and we must not encourage that,” he said.

“That is why our Government is very active in some of the debates taking place to ensure that we are not misleading our people with false information.

“We have seen outcomes of false information having a bad impact on countries globally and we must continue to discourage that.

“We must exercise a greater level of responsibility when discussing issues in mediums like social media.”

