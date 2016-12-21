Media influences change: Parkop

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says partnership with the media has an enormous effect on the development of Port Moresby.

He said the media had created a lot of awareness on his campaign to make the city safer, cleaner and up-to-standard.

Parkop hosted a function for members of the media at the Laguna Hotel on Friday to thank them for supporting the NCD Commission in developing the city and addressing issues such as gender based violence.

He admitted that there had been some minor issues with the media but the partnership in general had achieved a lot.

He said the success of events such as the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup soccer, the Sanap Wantaim campaign and the change in the look of the city were some of the achievements of that partnership because media play a critical role in change.

“Communication is vital in the country because you are dealing with people. I cannot change everything on my own. I need your help in reporting and communicating with our people and making them understand,” he said.

Parkop said he stood firm with all his decisions despite some criticisms from the public through the media.

Like this: Like Loading...