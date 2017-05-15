Media plays key role in gender-based violence

MEDIA plays a key role in how the message of gender-based violence is articulated to the public, an academic says.

Divine Word University’s vice-president for research and higher degrees Professor Fr Philip Gibbs said those reporting should consider the type of language used and beliefs and actions desired.

Gibbs said it was not just a matter of exposing the situation to communities, but to find ways to engage them in ways that make a difference.

He said the use of terms like “victim” can be confusing because depending on your beliefs, the term could refer to a man supposedly harmed by a witch, or else to a woman accused of being a witch.

He said such confusion could encourage violence.

Gibbs said journalists must consider the target audience response when compiling stories relating to gender-based violnce.

The global Media Freedom Day theme for 2017 was “Critical minds for critical times: Media’s role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies.”

