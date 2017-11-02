Media and reporters challenged

I AM concerned with most of our media outlets in the country.

As a matter of fact, as you read through the pages of the dailies or most news pieces today, all you find or hear is the good things about our leaders.

Let us not lie to ourselves.

I have been to rural areas and to be honest, there are thousands out there in need of basic services.

Some of the rural population have lost their lives because they have to walk for days to reach the nearest aid posts.

I challenge media reporters to get out to the rural areas and get the real news out there.

Only then will you be objective about the issues affecting this nation.

The outside world only sees the Papua New Guinea through the eyes of our media outlets.

Something to think about.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

