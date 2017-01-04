Media’s role crucial in development

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill made not so much a request as a plea to foreign media over the New Year to take a “fresh” look at Papua New Guinea when reporting on the news from this part of the world.

More to the point he urged the overseas press to move beyond stereotypes.

O’Neill made the remarks during his New Year message to the nation.

He charged that the default tendency for many foreign media reports was to focus on negative aspects of PNG, a developing nation that had by its own rights made significant progress and improvements over the years particularly the last decade or so and that as much as anything else needed to be promoted to the world rather than what he termed as reports of isolated incidents that painted a certain picture of the Pacific’s largest independent nation outside of Australia and New Zealand.

O’Neill, who has been at the helm of power for two terms now was at pains to point out the portrayal of this country was sensationalist in some regards and had not done the people or the government justice.

“We do not have problems of the past decades and life is constantly improving around the nation,” he said.

“There is no doubt that we have so much work ahead to continue to share the benefits of development. But we are moving in the right direction.”

While O’Neill may feel duty-bound to speak up for his people, he should realise that the press, foreign or domestic, should be allowed to highlight the stories that are of social importance to the communities that consume that information and for which it is most relevant.

Yes, the media should at all times err on the side of caution and vet all sources of information and consider seriously the type of news it disseminates to the public.

But it is the independence and freedom to act ethically but responsibility and in the interest of public knowledge that is one of the pillars of a democracy.

A free society which has a media that is not bound tightly by censorship or restricted in any way is one that invariably able to develop in a balanced manner and more likely to prosper.

O’Neill was optimistic about the country’s prospects in 2017 and invited the media to be part of the developmental process and other words not hinder the process.

He was practical if not pointed in his advice to journalists.

“I invite foreign journalists to be part of this development, to get out from behind closed doors and to vists our communities and get to know the people of our diverse nation.”

All O’Neill was asking for was for fair and accurate reporting and not for reporters (foreign and even local media) to fall into their trap of allowing their preconceived notions dictate them.

It cannot be denied that while PNG has made advancements on many fronts, some of the fundamental problems that have dogged the development of the nation remain issues 41 years after the achievement of sovereignty.

The transport and service infrastructure is far from complete and this has had a direct impact on the economies of provinces; education is still not available to all who need it, the cost of carrying out development initiatives is still very much hamstrung by the lack of the aforementioned services; basic health services to the population are not freely or easily available to the majority of the population; crime and lawlessness is an ongoing issue with the police force under-manned, under-equipped and for the large part under-trained to handle the growing needs of a country of an estimated 10 million; and, while these areas may all be crucial to health and prosperity of the nation, it seems the bigger issue is that corruption and inefficiency continues to stifle the progress that is being made.

Those are the truths about which the media is obliged and duty-bound to expose.

Perhaps the news may be a little hard to take at times and injure local sensibilities but that is the cause of the media, to uncover and expose and to reveal that which needs to be revealed.

Like this: Like Loading...