Medical, education services top Ipatas’ agenda

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas says his ultimate development agenda is to have the best medical and education services in the province.

He wants to see a university established in Enga.

Sir Peter reminded the people to appreciate that Enga is last in the country in terms of development.

“We are last in white contact and last in development. We have a lot of catching up to do. But the most important thing is you must all appreciate this fact (that we are last) and humble yourselves,” Sir Peter said.

He said Enga was slowly progressing because of the help received from the Government, Australia and the European Union in health and education.

Students attending the Institute of Business Studies Enga campus are pursuing degree programmes at the Southern Cross University in Queensland.

He thanked Australia for sponsoring students at the Enga College of Nursing and Enga Teachers College, and building infrastructure at both schools.

“We are also working with the government to build a provincial hospital, offer degree programmes at the nursing college and create university campuses.

Like this: Like Loading...