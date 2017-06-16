Medical pull out, pick naming rights

2K MEDICAL have pulled out from the PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) but acquired the naming rights to affirm their commitment to supporting the competition.

The sponsorship package includes prize money and an opportunity to play the premiers for 2017 season in an exhibition match, a week after the grand final.

It will be called PMBL – 2K Basketball Challenge 2017.

The newly-named basketball challenge’s initial offering will be Superior Coffee Saints taking on the reigning premiers KSS Flames.

Saints are looking to recover from the last week’s loss to Emperador while KSS Flames want to continue with their winning streak and to remain undefeated. Flames flashy guns Apia Muri, Purari Muri, Gabriel Elavo, Moses Lune, Charles Parapa and Dia Muri will showcase their class on the floor but Saints are expected to mount a strong challenge through Mika Loko, Anthony Ferguson, Sibona Kala, Lawrence Lahari and Tony Haro.

Earlier in the afternoon the West Jokers will be up against Moni Plus Tamaraws. Both are equal in competition points.

West Jokers lost Daniel Kone and Michael Henry to the Emperador ranks.

However, they picked up former Exodus players Anderson Hewe and forward Sydney Dobunada.

