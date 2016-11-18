Medical ship arrives in Kiriwina Island

YWAM Training and Medical Ship mv YWAM PNG arrived to Kiriwina Island last Sunday to start a two-week collaborative outreach medical patrol at the Kiriwina-Goodenough district.

This follows a patrol to Gulf.

On the ship’s arrival in Kaibola, Forestry Minister Tomuriesa presented a cheque of K100,000 to YWAM Medical Ships on behalf of the Kiriwina-Goodenough district development authority (DDA), fulfilling a pledge towards their annual operational expenses.

Tomuriesa expressed his gratitude for Kiriwina-Goodenough DDA’s partnership with YWAM Medical Ships and said people in his district were desperate for such services.

YWAM Medical Ships managing director, Ken Mulligan said he was grateful for the DDA’s support and the opportunity to visit Kiriwina alongside more than 100 volunteers from 13 countries.

“From my heart, I am very grateful for the privilege of being here. For us to come to this island is a great privilege. We were first here with the Pacific Link in 2014 and now we are here with a larger ship. We feel very honoured and do not take this for granted,” Mulligan said.

“We’ve been able to see a wonderful amount of activity throughout Papua New Guinea, but this ship isn’t Australia’s ship, it is Papua New Guinea’s ship. Papua New Guinea invested strongly in this ship and as we work together, we will see much more.”

The mv YWAM PNG’s recent renovations included the construction of an improved patient waiting area, medical re-stock room, training space and the addition of a new extended-range patrol boat.

Other major supporters of YWAM Medical Ships work in PNG include the PNG National Government, Puma Energy, Steamships Trading Company, PNG Ports Corporation and Morobe, Milne Bay, Northern, Central and Western governments, Pro-Ma Systems the Sohe District Development Authority, Manolos Aviation and Australian Aid.

Like this: Like Loading...