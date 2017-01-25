Medical ship, church signs agreement

YWAM Medical Ships signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kwato Church of Papua New Guinea last week in Alotau.

The purpose of the agreement is to establish a respectful and collaborative working relationship for engaging and empowering youths.

Kwato Church has made available to YWAM the building currently referred to as the “The Inter-denominational Youth Empowerment Centre”.

The property will be utilised by YWAM for a range of training courses designed to help develop character, skills and knowledge – contributing toward the broad goals and principles of the National Youth Policy and the Higher and Technical Education Plan of PNG.

Bishop Dago Walino of Kwato Church said YWAM was a vital and strategic partner in helping to develop young people holistically in skills, character and their faith.

“We signed the agreement today to ensure that YWAM’s engagement is established to a greater level in the country. The work that YWAM is engaged in is helpful and beneficial to the people,” he said.

“We believe as a church, that the training programmes that YWAM provides will also benefit and empower our young people to reach their full potential as the individuals God intended them to be.”

YWAM Medical Ships managing director Ken Mulligan said the signing was a positive step toward helping to empower Papua New Guinean young people.

“We’ve been involved in youth development for over 50 years, our heart and passion is to see young people find their purpose and place in life,” he said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Kwato Church in achieving great outcomes together.”

The first programmes to commence in Alotau include pilots of two-week introductory seminars, covering a range of topics including basic healthcare, women’s empowerment, micro enterprise and community technology. The training is being delivered in partnership with YWAM – University of the Nations Kona Hawaii.

The YWAM Alotau campus will attract and include people from all over the world, helping to create a vibrant environment for young people to grow and flourish.

The campus will also serve as a support-base its medical missions serving in remote communities.

