Medical ship gets K100,000 from Haoda

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda has allocated K100,000 to support the work of the Youth with a Mission training and medical ship mv YWAM PNG this year.

He gave K50,000 earlier this year for the 2015 operational funding.

Haoda said the provincial administration was proud of its partnership with the YWAM medical ship.

“Our partnership brings great joy to my heart,” Haoda said.

“Our people in the rural areas are really touched by this work and we can see the genuine care that the YWAM volunteers bring. There are smiles on both sides as we work together.”

The newly-refitted mv YWAM PNG made its second voyage to Central earlier this year visiting villages along the coastline, with a particular focus on the isolated Amazon Bay area in Abau.

More than 3500 people were helped during that voyage, involving more than 19 villages with basic primary healthcare and selected specialised services.

“Our local health workers were aboard for this patrol, getting support to reach their catchments and benefit from the training plus support with supply delivery,” he said.

“Teamwork is one of the strongest elements of this programme.

“We see this as part of the Central government’s commitment to the people.”

Medical ship managing director Ken Mulligan was grateful for the Central government’s support that will help continue their work.

