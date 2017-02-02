Medical ship helps TB awareness: Health Worker

A HEALTH worker in Northern says joining the YWAM Medical Ship helps him carry out tuberculosis awareness, testing and providing 24-hour results and treatment.

Oro provincial health laboratory technician John Keve told The National that by using the ship’s laboratory, patients were tested in their villages and treatment was arranged with local health facilities.

“Joining the YWAM team and working on TB is important to me because we are getting back straight to the village,” Keve said.

“When you are waiting for somebody who is really infected with TB, and then very sick to get to the hospital, it is not good because by that time they have spread the disease before they arrive at the hospital.

“So like us who are on board with the YWAM we go to the community it’s like stopping it there so we are also stopping the spread,” he said.

Keve said working with stakeholders such as YWAM was helpful because they provided logistics and equipment.

“For every facility, big health centers should focus just on TB. It would help cut it down. They can diagnose and treat at the same time. That will be one way to stop TB,” he said.

He said TB remained a burden in many communities and there were a lot that still needed to be done.

Papua New Guinea has the highest rate of TB in the Pacific region. It takes up more hospital beds than any other disease.

