Medical ship offers to promote tourism

Medical ship mv YWAM (Youths with a Mission) is proving to be more than just a floating hospital.

The ship recently hosted Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Emil Tammur.

It offered its services to help market and promote tourism in the country and connect the industry to key players in the region and the world.

Ywam Medical Ships patron Mike Reynolds, managing-director Ken Mulligan, managing-director of Ywam Ships Newcastle David Stephenson, campus director of University of National in Hawaii Paul Childers, maritime lawyer Peter Dawson and Ywam Ships public relations manager Anna Scott met Tammur.

Mulligan assured Tammur that Ywam would assist, promote and market PNG tourism and help connect key stakeholders with both regional and world major players.

He said Ywam was ready to assist with the focus of its attention on the engagement of young people.

“We can assist you,” Mulligan said.

“There is a lot of opportunity out there to help PNG address the negative perception of PNG.

“PNG has so much strength and so much to offer.”

