Medical ship visits Madang1294

YWAM’s Medical Ship, the MV Pacific Link, has just completed a successful deployment to Madang province.

The mv Pacific Link and her team of volunteers visited villages throughout Bogia, Sumkar, Madang and Rai Coast districts over the course of eight months.

Over 48,000 healthcare and training services were delivered, valued at over K4.6 million

The mv Pacific Link’s director, Brett Curtis said that the first voyage to Madang was very special.

“Thousands of lives have been impacted over the last eight months, including a woman named Luweng from Karkar Island, who had a pterygium (tissue growth) on her eye.

Luweng’s sight dramatically improved after an eye surgery in our onboard operating theatre.

“Luweng could not stop saying thank you to our surgeon after the patch was removed the next day.” Curtis said.

“It is easy to forget how much we rely on our vision until we meet someone who has lost it, it was wonderful to witness Luweng’s new lease on life.

“We are very grateful for the volunteers who joined us from around the world, our generous donors and Madang provincial health for partnering with us in making this voyage such a success.”

Other field activities delivered include over 5803 immunisations, 1294 dentistry procedures and health promotion delivered to 5293 people.

Madang province director of health, Markus Kachau said that the collaboration with YWAM Medical Ships has strengthened healthcare delivery in Madang.

“Our partnership with YWAM has been a great support in helping to achieve the objectives outlined in our health plan,” Kachau said.

“Our health workers have been able to work with the YWAM Medical Ships healthcare volunteers in delivering both essential and specialised health services to some of our province’s most remote areas.

“I’m very grateful for this partnership that has been established.

“I hope that this voyage is just the beginning of much more to come.

Key stakeholders will be hearing a first-hand report from the outreach aboard the mv Pacific Link in Madang port throughout this week before she sets sail for her maiden voyage to Wewak.

YWAM’s second medical ship, the mv YWAM PNG, will be returning to Papua New Guinea in Oct for an eight month deployment throughout the Southern region and Huon Gulf.

Related