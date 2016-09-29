Medical ship in Wewak

GRAND Chief Sir Michael Somare has urged the volunteers on a Youth With A Mission training and medical ship to expand healthcare and training services to the province.

East Sepik Governor Sir Michael welcomed the mv Pacific Link into Wewak after it was escorted by Tarawa canoes and traditional singing groups.

“In our system of government, health and education are priorities,” he said. “YWAM’s assistance is helping us a lot, particularly women and children in the remote areas which do not have access to transport to travel to Wewak for treatment.

“Services to the people are very important. I believe the people of East Sepik will appreciate this work very much.”

The vessel’s managing director Brett Curtis said their welcome to East Sepik was special and significant.

“We are grateful to be working alongside the provincial government in helping to reach some of the most hard-to-reach places in the province,” he said.

“Our desire is to work in partnership as we collaborate with other NGOs, government officials and key stakeholders working in East Sepik.

“The welcome was a wonderful celebration as we marked the start of a new relationship. We are very much looking forward to what is to come.”

The ship’s healthcare services will start in East Sepik on October 3. It will include dentistry, primary health care, optometry, health promotion and collegial support, and mentoring of health workers.

The mission’s medical ships have treated more than 118,000 patients in the Southern region, Huon Gulf and Madang since 2010.

Related