Medical staff request further training in Malaysia

THREE staff of Port Moresby General Hospital, who were sponsored by the PNG Kidney Foundation for a three-month haemodialysis training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have done well and requested to further their training.

PNGKF general manager Khalik Utong said the staff Dr Steven Bogosia and nurses Nombe Moringi and Rex Sumala, have requested to continue the training to take a full degree course on nephrology.

“I met the staff last week when I went for my vacation,” Utong said.

“All three are very happy and they mentioned to me that they would like to proceed for a full course of post-basic haemodialysis and for Steven, he would like to take a full degree course for nephrology.

“Steven has exposed himself to the transplant clinic; he would like to proceed into a degree in nephrology.

“The other two also informed me that they would like to extend for another six months.”

Moringi said so far they have been exposed to a high level of patient care in haemodialysis treatment, especially haemodialysis in acute cases and was satisfied with the training she underwent.

She thanked PNGKF for the opportunity and was looking forward to completing her training and coming back to serve her people in Papua New Guinea.

