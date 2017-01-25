Medical students support lecturers’ protest over salaries

By CHARLENE BAWO

STUDENTS at the University of PNG (UPNG) School of Medicine and Health Sciences are supporting the national medical academics in a stop-work which started on Monday.

Students’ representative Hans Nogua said they were supporting what their lecturers were demanding.

“We want our lecturers to be paid properly according to their formal contracts with the Government so we can continue to have proper classes,” Nogua said.

“This issue is happening legitimately in the scope of the school.

“We are directly at the receiving end of them (lecturers) not going to work.”

Nogua said although they would be affected by the disruption of classes, they would still support the stop-work.

“The participation of the students today (yesterday) shows that we are in full support of what they are doing,” Nogua said.

He said doctors and academics working at the UPNG medical school would attend classes only if their pay issues were addressed.

There are about 30 doctors working at UPNG.

Most of them are at the school taking up academic roles.

Meanwhile, Professor Glen Mola advised the students that they could have access to the library, but the teaching programme had been suspended.

Like this: Like Loading...