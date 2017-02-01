Medical team gives portable dental chair to local dentist

A LOCAL dental therapist in Tufi, Northern was presented with a portable dental chair by the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships to help him in his village patrols.

Tufi health centre dental therapist Harold Segari said he had been a dental therapist for the last 17 years at the health centre. He was the only dentist serving a region of 18,000 people and the portable dental chair would help improve his work.

“I’m so happy to have this portable dental chair, it has given me the ability to take dental services right to the village to help the patients,” Segari said.

“The chair is portable, solar powered and folds up into a backpack and weighs only 15kg. It can be set up in less than a minute and has instruments for extractions, fillings and general check-ups.”

Segari had been working alongside the YWAM Medical Ships dental team since 2014. In addition to helping to provide dental services in Northern’s rural areas, he had received on-the-job training from YWAM’s volunteer dentists.

“I really love working with the YWAM team every year,” he said.

“Their support and encouragement has been very helpful and encouraging in my work.

