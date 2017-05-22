Medical team to introduce new skills, treatment at hospital: Doctor

THE Chinese medical team will work with a three-year cooperative programme to improve surgery in the country, according to Doctor Ke Dazhi.

The medical team he leads includes two urologists and two surgical nurses who will set up an endoscopic minimal invasive treatment centre in urology to improve the open style of operation in Papua New Guinea which has some risks.

“In the past 14 years, with the support of Port Moresby General Hospital, Chinese medical teams contributed a lot in promoting the medical service at PMGH and maintaining people’s health in PNG,” Dazhi said.

“They work shoulder to shoulder with the medical staff at PMGH, introducing new skills and facilities, helping to establish new services such as pain killing, orthodontics, urosurgical treatment and neurosurgical treatment.”

He said the team also carried out various professional training programmes for a lot of medical staff.

Specialists from many different fields of medicine join the team during each visit. They include neurologists, anaesthetists, urologists, radiologists, oncologists, maxilla-facial surgeons, cardiologists and specialists in gynaecology, obstetrics, pathology, paediatrics and orthopaedics.

Nurses have also become part of the team.

Chinese Embassy commercial counsellor Liu Linlin thanked the health department and the hospital for the support.

“You have been doing what you can to provide the Chinese medical team with good living and working conditions and appropriate working facilities.”

